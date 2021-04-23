[Podcast] China’s gay emperor known for his ‘cut sleeve’

In AD 9, Wang Mang, once the powerful prime minister of the Western Han court, overthrew the dynasty and declared himself ruler. The reign of this ambitious but conniving reformer is the interlude between the Western and Eastern Han dynasties — but that he could become emperor in the first place was due to the power vacuum left by a previous emperor. Ai of Han had no children (we assume), and though his reign was rocky, he has achieved immortality in modern China due to his devotion to a male lover.
Read the article by Alex Colville: https://supchina.com/2021/04/19/chinas-gay-emperor-known-for-his-cut-sleeve/
Narrated by Kaiser Kuo.
China Stories are published twice weekly, on Tuesday and Friday. Subscribe to the podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.