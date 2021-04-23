[Podcast] China’s gay emperor known for his ‘cut sleeve’

Podcast

Play episode:

Kaiser Kuo
China Stories

In AD 9, Wang Mang, once the powerful prime minister of the Western Han court, overthrew the dynasty and declared himself ruler. The reign of this ambitious but conniving reformer is the interlude between the Western and Eastern Han dynasties — but that he could become emperor in the first place was due to the power vacuum left by a previous emperor. Ai of Han had no children (we assume), and though his reign was rocky, he has achieved immortality in modern China due to his devotion to a male lover.

Read the article by Alex Colville: https://supchina.com/2021/04/19/chinas-gay-emperor-known-for-his-cut-sleeve/

Narrated by Kaiser Kuo.

China Stories are published twice weekly, on Tuesday and Friday. Subscribe to the podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina. Read more

Twitter
Facebook

Suggested for you

China Stories

[Podcast] A fight for women’s suffrage in the early days of the Chinese republic

Kaiser Kuo
China Corner Office

Winning in China with Wharton’s Lele Sang

Christopher Marquis

China and the rapidly changing security dynamics in the Middle East and North Africa

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden

Unraveling Australia-China relations, with Natasha Kassam

NüVoices

National Chinese Language Conference 2021 Report: Hope for all Chinese learners

John Pasden

Renminbeats

Clay Baldo