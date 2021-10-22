[Podcast] China’s great pirate, Zheng Zhilong, takes on the Dutch

James Carter
China Stories
Battle of Liaoluo Bay - Oil painting on canvas, "A Battle between Dutch Ships and Chinese Junks, The Blockade of Amoy, 13 July 1633," by Simon de Vlieger
In 1633, Zheng Zhilong, one of the Ming dynasty’s leading admirals, commanded a large pirate fleet. His ships were microcosms of globalism, manned by sailors from Africa to Japan. And in this newly interconnected world, he found himself up against a great foreign power: the Dutch.

Read the article by James Carter: https://supchina.com/2021/10/20/chinas-great-pirate-zheng-zhilong-takes-on-the-dutch/

Narrated by John Darwin Van Fleet.

James Carter is Professor of History and part of the Nealis Program in Asian Studies at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. He is the author of three books on China’s modern history, most recently Champions Day: The End of Old Shanghai. Read more

