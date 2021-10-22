[Podcast] China’s great pirate, Zheng Zhilong, takes on the Dutch

In 1633, Zheng Zhilong, one of the Ming dynasty’s leading admirals, commanded a large pirate fleet. His ships were microcosms of globalism, manned by sailors from Africa to Japan. And in this newly interconnected world, he found himself up against a great foreign power: the Dutch.
Read the article by James Carter: https://supchina.com/2021/10/20/chinas-great-pirate-zheng-zhilong-takes-on-the-dutch/
Narrated by John Darwin Van Fleet.
