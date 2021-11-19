[Podcast] Chinese fans leave behind government’s video game bashing to celebrate esports team’s world title

Coming just months after the Chinese government made strict new rules limiting under 18s from playing computer games more than three hours a week, a Chinese esports team won the League of Legends World Championship. Fans celebrated in the streets and even state-owned media offered congratulations.
Read the article by Jiayun Feng: https://supchina.com/2021/11/09/chinese-fans-leave-behind-governments-video-game-bashing-to-celebrate-esports-teams-world-title/
Narrated by Anthony Tao.
