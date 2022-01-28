[Podcast] Chinese nationalists call for Matrix boycott after Keanu Reeves joins Dalai Lama-associated concert

Keanu Reeves will appear at the annual benefit concert for Tibet House US, a New York-based nonprofit organization founded at the request of the Dalai Lama. Reeves is part Chinese and a Hollywood heartthrob, but that isn’t protecting him from the ire of angry Chinese social media users.
Read the article by Jiayun Feng: https://supchina.com/2022/01/21/chinese-nationalists-call-for-matrix-boycott-after-keanu-reeves-joins-dalai-lama-associated-concert/
Narrated by Rosie Weng.
