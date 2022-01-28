[Podcast] Chinese nationalists call for Matrix boycott after Keanu Reeves joins Dalai Lama-associated concert

Podcast

Play episode:

Jiayun Feng
China Stories
Canadian actor and director Keanu Reeves speaks at a press conference for his 2013 movie “Man of Taichi” in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. Wu Huang/Reuters

Keanu Reeves will appear at the annual benefit concert for Tibet House US, a New York-based nonprofit organization founded at the request of the Dalai Lama. Reeves is part Chinese and a Hollywood heartthrob, but that isn’t protecting him from the ire of angry Chinese social media users.

Read the article by Jiayun Feng:  https://supchina.com/2022/01/21/chinese-nationalists-call-for-matrix-boycott-after-keanu-reeves-joins-dalai-lama-associated-concert/

Narrated by Rosie Weng.

China Stories are published twice weekly, on Tuesday and Friday. Subscribe to the podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Jiayun Feng was born in Shanghai, where she spent her first 20 years and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism at Fudan University. Interested in writing for a global audience, she attended the NYU Graduate School of Journalism for its Global & Joint Program Studies, which allowed her to pursue a journalism career along with her interest in international relations. She has previously interned for Sixth Tone and Shanghai Daily. Read more

Twitter
LinkedIn

Suggested for you

Sinica

Personality and political discontent in China, with Rory Truex

Kaiser Kuo
China Sports Insider Podcast

Countdown to the Olympics, and why did China’s ski cross team part ways with their strength coach?

Mark Dreyer

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 192

Kaiser Kuo

Games for learning Chinese

John Pasden

[Podcast] The last voyage of famed Chinese admiral Zheng He

James Carter
Genshin Impact, MiHoYo

[Podcast] Are video games China’s next cultural export?

Chang Che