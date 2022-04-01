[Podcast] Dancing for anti-epidemic workers needs to stop, critics say

“A performer, a propagandist, and a bunch of entry-level social workers. Together, they put together a black comedy,” a Weibo user wrote. Another person quipped, “We haven’t eliminated COVID-19 entirely yet, but it seems like a new brain disease has taken hold.”

Read the article by Greg James:  https://supchina.com/2022/03/29/dancing-for-anti-epidemic-workers-needs-to-stop-critics-say/

Narrated by Sarah Kutulakos.

