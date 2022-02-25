[Podcast] Danmei, a genre of Chinese erotic fiction, goes global

Centered around romantic and sexual relationships between men, “danmei” is wildly popular in China. It’s been a hit abroad, too, with three books recently receiving an authorized English translation — and all three making it to the New York Times’s bestsellers list.
Read the article by Jin Zhao: https://supchina.com/2022/02/24/danmei-a-genre-of-chinese-erotic-fiction-goes-global/
Narrated by Cliff Larsen.
China Stories are published twice weekly, on Tuesday and Friday. Subscribe to the podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.