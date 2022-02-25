[Podcast] Danmei, a genre of Chinese erotic fiction, goes global

Podcast

Play episode:

Jin Zhao
China Stories
Illustration for SupChina by Derek Zheng

Centered around romantic and sexual relationships between men, “danmei” is wildly popular in China. It’s been a hit abroad, too, with three books recently receiving an authorized English translation — and all three making it to the New York Times’s bestsellers list.

Read the article by Jin Zhao:  https://supchina.com/2022/02/24/danmei-a-genre-of-chinese-erotic-fiction-goes-global/

Narrated by Cliff Larsen.

China Stories are published twice weekly, on Tuesday and Friday. Subscribe to the podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Jin Zhao writes about culture and politics in the U.S. and in China for English- and Chinese-speaking audiences. Her writing has appeared in The Nation, Alternet.org, and various publications in China. A former radio host with the English Service of China Radio International (CRI) based in Beijing, she earned her Master’s in Communication and Ph.D. in English from Georgia State University. Read more

Suggested for you

Sinica

Veteran diplomat Bill Klein recalls the turbulent Trump years at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing

Kaiser Kuo
China Sports Insider Podcast

Counting down the top Olympic storylines

Mark Dreyer

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 195

Kaiser Kuo

Music, learning Chinese, and Bohan Phoenix

John Pasden

Mumbling anthems and frozen genitals

Mark Dreyer

[Podcast] The ‘necessary lessons’ of the 1979 Sino-Vietnamese War

James Carter