[Podcast] Five classics that defined celebrated screenwriter Ni Kuang

Podcast

Play episode:

Zhao Yuanyuan
China Stories

Hong Kong author and screenwriter Ni Kuang was famed for his wuxia and science fiction adventures. His influence also extends to the film industry, where he contributed to some of the most well-known martial arts flicks of the era.

Read the article by Zhao Yuanyuan:  https://supchina.com/2022/07/08/five-classics-that-defined-celebrated-screenwriter-ni-kuang/

Narrated by Cliff Larsen.

