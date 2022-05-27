[Podcast] France’s Hong Kong: The leased territory of Guangzhouwan

Podcast

James Carter
China Stories
Via SOAS

The “99-year lease” may be the most bureaucratic of euphemisms for colonization. Those leases followed the arrival of foreign troops and gunboats, but by “negotiating” leases, rather than compelling surrender, the European powers could claim this was business, not conquest.

Read the article by James Carter:  https://supchina.com/2022/05/25/frances-hong-kong-the-leased-territory-of-guangzhouwan/

Narrated by John Darwin Van Fleet.

James Carter is Professor of History and part of the Nealis Program in Asian Studies at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. He is the author of three books on China’s modern history, most recently Champions Day: The End of Old Shanghai. Read more

