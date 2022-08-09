[Podcast] ‘Greener than expected’: Noticing the overlooked color of Beijing in summer

Popular perception of Beijing, for those who have never visited, is that it is a drab city of gray concrete and red paint. But perceptions can fall out-of-date for a place that changes so quickly — from year to year, and even season to season.
Read the article by Alex Li: https://supchina.com/2022/07/19/greener-than-expected-noticing-the-overlooked-color-of-beijing-in-summer/
Narrated by Sylvia Franke.
