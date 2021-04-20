[Podcast] How Fujian was once an LGBT mecca (where people worshipped a rabbit god)

In China, the Rabbit God — Tu’er Shen — is a relatively obscure deity. But at one point in history, it held special significance, particularly for same-sex couples who looked to it for guidance and true love. Remnants of the Rabbit God can still be found today, if one looks hard enough.
Read the article by David Volodzko: https://supchina.com/2020/10/09/how-fujian-was-once-an-lgbt-mecca/
Narrated by Anthony Tao.
