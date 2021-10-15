[Podcast] Hunan county implores local women to stay and marry as rural bachelor crisis worsens

A rural county in Hunan Province has made a plan to encourage local women to stay in the area and look for love amongst its many bachelors. But commenters are worried that the authorities could eventually restrict women’s ability to move away.
Read the article by Jiayun Feng: https://supchina.com/2021/10/07/hunan-county-implores-local-women-to-stay-and-marry-as-rural-bachelor-crisis-worsens/
Narrated by Kaiser Kuo.
China Stories are published twice weekly, on Tuesday and Friday. Subscribe to the podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.