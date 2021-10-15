[Podcast] Hunan county implores local women to stay and marry as rural bachelor crisis worsens

Podcast

Play episode:

Jiayun Feng
China Stories
Wang Feng / Reuters

A rural county in Hunan Province has made a plan to encourage local women to stay in the area and look for love amongst its many bachelors. But commenters are worried that the authorities could eventually restrict women’s ability to move away.

Read the article by Jiayun Feng: https://supchina.com/2021/10/07/hunan-county-implores-local-women-to-stay-and-marry-as-rural-bachelor-crisis-worsens/

Narrated by Kaiser Kuo.

China Stories are published twice weekly, on Tuesday and Friday. Subscribe to the podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Jiayun Feng was born in Shanghai, where she spent her first 20 years and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism at Fudan University. Interested in writing for a global audience, she attended the NYU Graduate School of Journalism for its Global & Joint Program Studies, which allowed her to pursue a journalism career along with her interest in international relations. She has previously interned for Sixth Tone and Shanghai Daily. Read more

Twitter
LinkedIn

