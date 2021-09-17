[Podcast] In 1973, the Philadelphia Orchestra did its part to kickstart modern U.S.-China relations

Though not as well remembered as Nixon’s trip or ping-pong diplomacy, the “music diplomacy” carried out by the Philadelphia Orchestra was a key aspect in China’s attempt to re-engage with the world as the Cultural Revolution wound down.

Read the article by James Carter: https://supchina.com/2021/09/15/in-1973-the-philadelphia-orchestra-visited-china/

Narrated by John Darwin Van Fleet.

China Stories are published twice weekly, on Tuesday and Friday. Subscribe to the podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

James Carter is Professor of History and part of the Nealis Program in Asian Studies at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. He is the author of three books on China’s modern history, most recently Champions Day: The End of Old Shanghai. Read more

