[Podcast] Inside the Olympic bubble at Beijing 2022

Podcast

Play episode:

Alessia Kaiser
China Stories
Taizicheng Railway Station in Zhangjiakou, Beijing Olympics 2022
The view outside Taizicheng Railway Station in Zhangjiakou. All photos by the author

Much has been made about the Beijing Olympics organizing committee setting up a “closed loop” for the Games. What’s it really like? Our reporter reports from inside, where shuttle schedules are unreliable and hotel rooms are too hot. (The internet isn’t censored, at least.)

Read the article by Alessia Kaiser:  https://supchina.com/2022/01/31/inside-the-olympic-bubble-at-beijing-2022/

Narrated by Kaiser Kuo.

China Stories are published twice weekly, on Tuesday and Friday. Subscribe to the podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Alessia Kaiser (pseudonym) is covering the Winter Olympics from inside the Beijing bubble. Read more

Suggested for you

China Stories

[Podcast] The death of woman Wang and the life of Jonathan Spence

James Carter
China Stories

[Podcast] Chinese nationalists call for Matrix boycott after Keanu Reeves joins Dalai Lama-associated concert

Jiayun Feng

Personality and political discontent in China, with Rory Truex

Kaiser Kuo

Countdown to the Olympics, and why did China’s ski cross team part ways with their strength coach?

Mark Dreyer

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 192

Kaiser Kuo

Games for learning Chinese

John Pasden