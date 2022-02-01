[Podcast] Inside the Olympic bubble at Beijing 2022

Much has been made about the Beijing Olympics organizing committee setting up a “closed loop” for the Games. What’s it really like? Our reporter reports from inside, where shuttle schedules are unreliable and hotel rooms are too hot. (The internet isn’t censored, at least.)
Read the article by Alessia Kaiser: https://supchina.com/2022/01/31/inside-the-olympic-bubble-at-beijing-2022/
Narrated by Kaiser Kuo.
