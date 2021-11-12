[Podcast] Luo Jialing, a.k.a. Liza Hardoon, and the height of global Shanghai

James Carter
China Stories
Liza Hardoon, Shanghai

Shanghai is unlike any other Chinese city, with strands of Japan, Britain, America, and a dozen other places woven into its fabric. This Week in China’s History looks back to a moment when Shanghai was quintessentially global: the funeral of Luo Jialing.

Read the article by James Carter: https://supchina.com/2021/11/10/luo-jialing-a-k-a-liza-hardoon-and-the-height-of-global-shanghai/

Narrated by John Darwin Van Fleet.

James Carter is Professor of History and part of the Nealis Program in Asian Studies at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. He is the author of three books on China’s modern history, most recently Champions Day: The End of Old Shanghai. Read more

