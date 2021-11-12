[Podcast] Luo Jialing, a.k.a. Liza Hardoon, and the height of global Shanghai

Shanghai is unlike any other Chinese city, with strands of Japan, Britain, America, and a dozen other places woven into its fabric. This Week in China’s History looks back to a moment when Shanghai was quintessentially global: the funeral of Luo Jialing.
Read the article by James Carter: https://supchina.com/2021/11/10/luo-jialing-a-k-a-liza-hardoon-and-the-height-of-global-shanghai/
Narrated by John Darwin Van Fleet.
China Stories are published twice weekly, on Tuesday and Friday. Subscribe to the podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.