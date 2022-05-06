[Podcast] May 4, 1919: Who were the heirs of the revolution?

James Carter
China Stories

In May 1919, the Chinese capital had been in tumult for nearly a decade. On May 4, protesters gathered at Tiananmen, the Gate of Heavenly Peace, to voice their displeasure at the government — part of a larger movement that radically reshaped modern China.

Read the article by James Carter:  https://supchina.com/2022/05/04/may-4-1919-who-were-the-heirs-of-the-revolution/

Narrated by John Darwin Van Fleet.

China Stories is published twice weekly, on Tuesday and Friday. Subscribe to the podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

James Carter is Professor of History and part of the Nealis Program in Asian Studies at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. He is the author of three books on China’s modern history, most recently Champions Day: The End of Old Shanghai. Read more

