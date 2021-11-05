[Podcast] Norman Bethune’s last surgery

James Carter
China Stories
Norman Bethune, Canadian hero in China

Norman Bethune was a polarizing figure during his lifetime, but for his medical contributions to China between 1937 and 1939, he was bestowed hero status. For decades afterwards, it’s likely no other foreigner enjoyed such a universally positive image.

Read the article by James Carter: https://supchina.com/2021/11/03/norman-bethunes-last-surgery/

Narrated by John Darwin Van Fleet.

James Carter is Professor of History and part of the Nealis Program in Asian Studies at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. He is the author of three books on China’s modern history, most recently Champions Day: The End of Old Shanghai. Read more

