[Podcast] On technology and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang

Podcast

Play episode:

Darren Byler
China Stories
Technology and surveillance's role in Xinjiang's camps
Illustration for SupChina by Derek Zheng

The camp system in Xinjiang — the largest internment of a religious minority since World War II — is the first to employ a comprehensive digital surveillance system across an entire population, a “super panoptic” that uses automated, real-time assessments of massive amounts of data to sort populations based on their racial phenotypes and digital records.

Read the article by Darren Byler:  https://supchina.com/2021/12/01/xinjiang-on-technology-and-crimes-against-humanity/

Narrated by Anthony Tao.

China Stories are published twice weekly, on Tuesday and Friday. Subscribe to the podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Darren Byler is an Assistant Professor of International Studies at Simon Fraser University, where his teaching and research focus is on the technology and politics of urban life in Northwest China and Southeast Asia. His writing has appeared in Logic, Guardian, and ChinaFile, among other publications. Read more

Twitter

