[Podcast] On technology and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang

The camp system in Xinjiang — the largest internment of a religious minority since World War II — is the first to employ a comprehensive digital surveillance system across an entire population, a “super panoptic” that uses automated, real-time assessments of massive amounts of data to sort populations based on their racial phenotypes and digital records.
Read the article by Darren Byler: https://supchina.com/2021/12/01/xinjiang-on-technology-and-crimes-against-humanity/
