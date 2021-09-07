[Podcast] Rock Springs Massacre: A Chinatown burns in the American west

James Carter
China Stories

In 1885, a mob of about 150 people attacked random Chinese people on the streets of Rock Springs, Wyoming, killing more than two dozen and laying waste to the local Chinatown. And then came the outrageous diplomatic response.

Read the article by James Carter: https://supchina.com/2021/09/01/rock-springs-massacre-a-chinatown-burns-in-the-american-west/

Narrated by John Darwin Van Fleet.

James Carter is Professor of History and part of the Nealis Program in Asian Studies at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. He is the author of three books on China’s modern history, most recently Champions Day: The End of Old Shanghai. Read more

