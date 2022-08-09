[Podcast] Taiwan is losing bridges in Central America

Puente La Amistad de Taiwan — the Taiwan Friendship Bridge — spans the Tempisque River in Guanacaste, Costa Rica. All photos by Justin Olsvik

The “Taiwan Friendship Bridge” in Costa Rica was originally a gift from the Taiwanese government. There is now a motion to officially remove “Taiwan” from the name. It’s a sign of the times: Taiwan’s influence in Central America has waned amid Beijing’s growing interest in the region.

Read the article by Justin Olsvik:  https://supchina.com/2022/08/04/taiwan-is-losing-bridges-in-central-america/

Narrated by Cliff Larsen.

Justin Olsvik is a Canadian freelance journalist and photographer, most commonly based between Canada and China. He studied journalism at Tsinghua University and also holds an engineering degree from the University of Alberta. His favorite kind of story entails breaking down some kind of cultural quirk and connecting it to a broader idea. IG: @justinolsvik Read more

