[Podcast] Taiwan is losing bridges in Central America

The “Taiwan Friendship Bridge” in Costa Rica was originally a gift from the Taiwanese government. There is now a motion to officially remove “Taiwan” from the name. It’s a sign of the times: Taiwan’s influence in Central America has waned amid Beijing’s growing interest in the region.
