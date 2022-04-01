[Podcast] Terracotta Warriors: An archaeological find for the ages

Upon excavation in 1974, Qin Shihuang’s Terracotta Army was immediately recognized as one of the most significant discoveries in modern history. The site is still revealing secrets of China’s “first emperor,” and much more promises to be uncovered.
Read the article by James Carter: https://supchina.com/2022/03/30/terracotta-warriors-an-archaeological-find-for-the-ages/
Narrated by John Darwin Van Fleet.
