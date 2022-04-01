[Podcast] Terracotta Warriors: An archaeological find for the ages

James Carter
China Stories
Upon excavation in 1974, Qin Shihuang’s Terracotta Army was immediately recognized as one of the most significant discoveries in modern history. The site is still revealing secrets of China’s “first emperor,” and much more promises to be uncovered.

Read the article by James Carter:  https://supchina.com/2022/03/30/terracotta-warriors-an-archaeological-find-for-the-ages/

James Carter is Professor of History and part of the Nealis Program in Asian Studies at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. He is the author of three books on China’s modern history, most recently Champions Day: The End of Old Shanghai. Read more

