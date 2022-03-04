[Podcast] The 228 Incident and the ambiguities of Taiwanese identity

Podcast

Play episode:

James Carter
China Stories

Recent debates over Taiwan’s identity as Chinese, or part of China, focus on the awkward arrangement by which governments in Taipei and Beijing both claim sovereignty over the island. In 1947, questions of national identity were also rampant in Taiwan, but the fault lines were very different.

Read the article by James Carter:  https://supchina.com/2022/03/02/the-228-incident-and-the-ambiguities-of-taiwanese-identity/

Narrated by Sylvia Franke.

China Stories are published twice weekly, on Tuesday and Friday. Subscribe to the podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

James Carter is Professor of History and part of the Nealis Program in Asian Studies at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. He is the author of three books on China’s modern history, most recently Champions Day: The End of Old Shanghai. Read more

Suggested for you

Sinica

Biden’s China policy needs to be more than “Trump lite:” A conversation with Jeff Bader

Kaiser Kuo
China Sports Insider Podcast

Russia Front and Center as Paralympics Begin

Mark Dreyer

[Podcast] What you need to know about the Russia-Ukraine war and China

Joe Webster

[Podcast] Xuanzang’s journey to the West — and back to Chang’an

James Carter

[Podcast] Danmei, a genre of Chinese erotic fiction, goes global

Jin Zhao

Veteran diplomat Bill Klein recalls the turbulent Trump years at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing

Kaiser Kuo