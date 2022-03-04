[Podcast] The 228 Incident and the ambiguities of Taiwanese identity

Recent debates over Taiwan’s identity as Chinese, or part of China, focus on the awkward arrangement by which governments in Taipei and Beijing both claim sovereignty over the island. In 1947, questions of national identity were also rampant in Taiwan, but the fault lines were very different.
Read the article by James Carter: https://supchina.com/2022/03/02/the-228-incident-and-the-ambiguities-of-taiwanese-identity/
Narrated by Sylvia Franke.
