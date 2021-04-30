[Podcast] The assassination attempt of Zhou Enlai

In 1955, Chinese premier Zhou Enlai was the target of an assassination attempt by the KMT in what has become known as the “Kashmir Princess” incident, named after a passenger plane that was rigged with a time bomb. Sixteen people died, but Zhou was not among them.
Read the article by James Carter: https://supchina.com/2021/04/14/the-assassination-attempt-of-zhou-enlai/
Narrated by Wu Wenluo.
