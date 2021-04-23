[Podcast] The first McDonald’s in Beijing was a symbol of engagement

The center of Beijing is filled with monuments. Some are centuries old, like the Forbidden City and Qianmen Gate. Others, like the Mausoleum of Mao Zedong or Tiananmen Square itself, are more recent. But each of them mark eras in the city’s history. In the same way that Mao’s tomb underscores that man’s centrality to a point in time, or the Forbidden City calls out the grandeur that was late imperial China, another landmark came to symbolize the era of the 1990s: On April 23, 1992, the first McDonald’s in Beijing opened its doors.
Read the article by James Carter: https://supchina.com/2021/04/21/the-first-mcdonalds-in-china-was-a-symbol-of-engagement/
Narrated by Kaiser Kuo.
