[Podcast] The inside story of the Peace Corps in China

Daniel Schoolenberg
China Stories
Illustration by Alex Santafé

When the Peace Corps pulled out of China early last year, it marked the end of a 27-year program that existed only thanks to the efforts of high-level American and Chinese diplomats. Could the program — with its ideals of U.S.-China cooperation — ever be restored?

Narrated by: Cliff Larsen.

Daniel got his start in China by joining Peace Corps, serving for two years in Guizhou province where he taught English. Since then, he has continued to expand his knowledge of China by studying Chinese in Beijing, and studying U.S.-China relations at the Hopkins-Nanjing Center. He previously worked for the China-focused research and consultancy firm Trivium. He is currently a graduate student at Georgetown University. Read more

