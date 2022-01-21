[Podcast] The last voyage of famed Chinese admiral Zheng He

At its height, the Ming dynasty had more than a thousand ocean-going vessels, including large “treasure ships” equipped with luxury cabins and weaponry. At the helm was Zheng He, an admiral who has fascinated historians in recent decades.
Read the article by James Carter: https://supchina.com/2022/01/19/the-last-voyage-of-famed-chinese-admiral-zheng-he/
