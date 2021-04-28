[Podcast] The Margary Affair and British imperialism on the China-Myanmar border

The “Yunnan Outrage” — in which a scouting party led by British diplomat Augustus Margary was ambushed and killed while exploring China’s “persistent frontier” — is all but forgotten today. But it had significant implications for Qing rulers.
Read the article by James Carter: https://supchina.com/2021/02/24/the-margary-affair-and-british-imperialism-on-the-china-myanmar-border/
Narrated by Kaiser Kuo.
