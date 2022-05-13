[Podcast] The Qinzong emperor’s banishment and the messiness of dynastic China

Podcast

James Carter
China Stories

The story of the last emperor of the Northern Song dynasty is a reminder not only of the perils of royalty in the 12th century, but also of the turbulence often obscured by the labels of imperial and dynastic succession.

Read the article by James Carter:  https://supchina.com/2022/05/11/the-qinzong-emperors-banishment-and-the-messiness-of-dynastic-china/

Narrated by John Darwin Van Fleet.

James Carter is Professor of History and part of the Nealis Program in Asian Studies at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. He is the author of three books on China’s modern history, most recently Champions Day: The End of Old Shanghai. Read more

