[Podcast] The real battle at Lake Changjin

The film “The Battle at Lake Changjin” depicts a great Chinese victory against an American aggressor. But the real battle was anything but glorious, fought in freezing temperatures with wildly high casualties on both sides. The legacy of the battle was nothing less than the recasting of international relations in the 20th century.
Read the article by James Carter: https://supchina.com/2021/12/01/the-real-battle-at-lake-changjin/
Narrated by John Darwin Van Fleet.
