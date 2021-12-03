[Podcast] The real battle at Lake Changjin

Podcast

James Carter
China Stories
Korean War - the Battle of Changjin Lake - U.S. and China
Illustration by Alex Santafé

The film “The Battle at Lake Changjin” depicts a great Chinese victory against an American aggressor. But the real battle was anything but glorious, fought in freezing temperatures with wildly high casualties on both sides. The legacy of the battle was nothing less than the recasting of international relations in the 20th century.

Read the article by James Carter:  https://supchina.com/2021/12/01/the-real-battle-at-lake-changjin/

Narrated by John Darwin Van Fleet.

China Stories are published twice weekly, on Tuesday and Friday. Subscribe to the podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

James Carter is Professor of History and part of the Nealis Program in Asian Studies at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. He is the author of three books on China’s modern history, most recently Champions Day: The End of Old Shanghai. Read more

