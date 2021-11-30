[Podcast] The rise and fall of Shanghai’s ‘coffee king’

Podcast

MOFBA
China Stories

Chang Pao Cun was a coffee pioneer in China, one of the first people to bring the dark caffeinated beverage to locals. But his story, set against the unhinged origins of Shanghai coffee culture, is also full of tragedy.

Read the article by MOFBA: https://supchina.com/2021/09/10/the-rise-and-fall-of-shanghais-coffee-king/

Narrated by Cliff Larsen.

This article, published with permission, is an abridged version of a study of coffee history in Shanghai, conducted by the Little Museum Of Foreign Brand Advertising in the R.O.C., which you can read in full here.

China Stories are published twice weekly, on Tuesday and Friday. Subscribe to the podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

The Little Museum of Foreign Brand Advertising in the R.O.C. (MOFBA), or 民國中外廣告微博物館, is a private collection in Shanghai, showcasing the captivating history of Western brands advertising in China during the Golden Years of 1912 to 1949. Read more

