[Podcast] The rise and fall of Shanghai’s ‘coffee king’

Chang Pao Cun was a coffee pioneer in China, one of the first people to bring the dark caffeinated beverage to locals. But his story, set against the unhinged origins of Shanghai coffee culture, is also full of tragedy.
Read the article by MOFBA: https://supchina.com/2021/09/10/the-rise-and-fall-of-shanghais-coffee-king/
Narrated by Cliff Larsen.
This article, published with permission, is an abridged version of a study of coffee history in Shanghai, conducted by the Little Museum Of Foreign Brand Advertising in the R.O.C., which you can read in full here.
