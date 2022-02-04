[Podcast] The Tatsu Maru incident in the waning years of the Qing

In 1908, Qing customs officials boarded the Japanese steamship Tatsu Maru to seize weapons allegedly earmarked for revolutionaries. The ship’s captain objected. The drawn-out diplomatic dispute that followed made international headlines.
Read the article by James Carter: https://supchina.com/2022/02/02/the-tatsu-maru-incident-in-the-waning-years-of-the-qing/
Narrated by John Darwin Van Fleet.
