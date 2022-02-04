[Podcast] The Tatsu Maru incident in the waning years of the Qing

James Carter
China Stories
In 1908, Qing customs officials boarded the Japanese steamship Tatsu Maru to seize weapons allegedly earmarked for revolutionaries. The ship’s captain objected. The drawn-out diplomatic dispute that followed made international headlines.

James Carter is Professor of History and part of the Nealis Program in Asian Studies at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. He is the author of three books on China’s modern history, most recently Champions Day: The End of Old Shanghai. Read more

