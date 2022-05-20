[Podcast] The Yangzhou massacre of 1645

James Carter
China Stories

Yangzhou in the Yangtze River Delta is an ancient city that reached its greatest prominence during the Ming dynasty. When the Qing invaded, it was the site of a long siege, followed by a bloody massacre — one used by future generations to fuel their interests.

Read the article by James Carter:  https://supchina.com/2022/05/18/the-yangzhou-massacre-of-1645/

Narrated by John Darwin Van Fleet.

James Carter is Professor of History and part of the Nealis Program in Asian Studies at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. He is the author of three books on China’s modern history, most recently Champions Day: The End of Old Shanghai. Read more

