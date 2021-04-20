[Podcast] The Yongzheng Emperor and Christianity in China

In 1724, the Yongzheng Emperor proscribed Christianity. But what he really wanted is what rulers always want: people who will serve their state but not threaten its order. Jesuit advisers working in China’s capital at that time, after all, had proved useful to the empire.
Read the article by James Carter: https://supchina.com/2021/02/10/the-yongzheng-emperor-and-christianity-in-china/
Narrated by Kaiser Kuo.
