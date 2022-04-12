[Podcast] Weibo removes hashtag about food shortages in Shanghai as locked-down residents go hungry

A man standing on a scooter scans a QR code to buy food from a vendor behind barricades of a sealed-off area in Shanghai. Aly Song/Reuters

“If we can’t solve the problem, we need to solve the person who raised the problem,” said one cynical social media user as Weibo censored a popular hashtag about the ongoing crisis of people stuck in their apartments without enough food.

Read the article by Greg James:  https://supchina.com/2022/04/08/weibo-removes-hashtag-about-food-shortages-in-shanghai-as-locked-down-residents-go-hungry/

Narrated by Cliff Larsen.

China Stories is published twice weekly, on Tuesday and Friday. Subscribe to the podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

