[Podcast] Xuanzang’s journey to the West — and back to Chang’an

The Buddhist monk Xuanzang covered 10,000 miles on foot and horseback, from China to India, and passed through parts of what are today Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Nepal. When he returned home, he received a hero’s welcome.
Read the article by James Carter: https://supchina.com/2022/02/23/xuanzangs-journey-to-the-west-and-back-to-changan/
Narrated by John Darwin Van Fleet.
