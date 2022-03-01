[Podcast] Xuanzang’s journey to the West — and back to Chang’an

James Carter
China Stories
Xuanzang with an attendant, hanging scroll (from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York)

The Buddhist monk Xuanzang covered 10,000 miles on foot and horseback, from China to India, and passed through parts of what are today Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Nepal. When he returned home, he received a hero’s welcome.

Read the article by James Carter: https://supchina.com/2022/02/23/xuanzangs-journey-to-the-west-and-back-to-changan/

Narrated by John Darwin Van Fleet.

James Carter is Professor of History and part of the Nealis Program in Asian Studies at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. He is the author of three books on China’s modern history, most recently Champions Day: The End of Old Shanghai. Read more

