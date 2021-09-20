Colorful or Clean? Swearing in Chinese

How do Chinese people feel about a foreigner with a potty mouth in Chinese? Are curse words worth learning? John and Jared talk about swearing in Chinese and what you should be aware of.
Guest interview is with Ashleigh Au, who combined her language skills and life experiences to create career opportunities that otherwise would have been unobtainable.
Links from the episode:
- Swearing in a foreign language is the first step to fluency… [Note: Clickbait title]
- Profanity: Types by Purpose (Wikipedia)
- Mandarin Chinese Profanity (Wikipedia) — WARNING: this includes graphic stuff!
- Ashleigh Au at Ou & Company
- Educating Girls of Rural China
