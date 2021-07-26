Pop-up dictionaries: Helpful or not?

Hey! Take THIS SURVEY for Chinese learners and be entered to win one of 17 prizes given out to randomly selected participants. Winners will receive their choice of a free Mandarin Companion book or T-shirt shipped to wherever you are in the world!
Electronic pop-up dictionaries are all the rage! But are they really helping you improve your Chinese? John and Jared take a research-based look at the impact of pop-up dictionaries and answer the question “Can you really click your way to fluency?”
The guest interview is with Chris Max, a famous YouTuber you’ve likely never heard of because his videos are in Chinese and made for Chinese audiences. This is a rerun interview from January 2020.
Links from the episode:
- Research paper: Reading strategies and reading comprehension retention with and without a pop-up dictionary by beginning learners of Chinese
- Research paper: The use of e-dictionary to read e-text by intermediate and advanced learners of Chinese
