Private traffic 101: Breaking down China’s hottest marketing trend

Private traffic (sīyù liúliàng 私域流量) was one of the biggest China marketing trends of 2019. It has become even more popular in 2020 as an increasing number of brands and livestreamers have begun implementing this tactic.
While the term is thrown around a lot, many listeners may still not have heard of it. Tune in for answers to the following questions, and more:
• What exactly is private traffic?
• Isn’t it just private WeChat groups?
• Why has this tactic become so popular?
• Is it a tactic my brand should be using?
• How does private traffic actually work and is it scalable?
• How can we track the ROI?
• Are there any case studies for my industry?
If you or your brand are facing questions such as these, you’re in luck! Today’s episode is the audio from a Private Traffic 101 webinar that Lauren co-hosted with recent podcast guest Doris Ke.
You should be able to understand the content without visuals, but if you’d like to check out the presentations, you can watch the webinar replay here.
