 Programmatic advertising in China, with David Nottingham of iPinYou - SupChina
Programmatic advertising in China, with David Nottingham of iPinYou

Today’s episode features an in-depth discussion on programmatic advertising in China with David Nottingham, the EU general manager at iPinYou, a digital advertising technology company and the largest demand-side platform in China.

To kick off the conversation, David provides an overview of China’s programmatic ecosystem and how it is different from that in the West. Then, the conversation moves to:

  • Do you need to know about Chinese media to be able to run programmatic paid media campaigns?
  • Can Chinese media be trusted? How can you manage ad fraud?
  • What are the latest trends in Chinese programmatic advertising?

As David points out, it’s hard to talk about programmatic advertising without getting technical. But he did a great job of helping those with little or no background in digital advertising to understand what he’s talking about.

­To learn more about marketing in China, sign up for Lauren’s newsletter: The China Marketing Update! 

Upcoming Webinar:

April 14: Luxury in China in the Wake of COVID-19 

Apply or nominate someone to be on the podcast:

Email to: lauren@unchartedmedia.co

Include your name, title, and company, topics you’d like to discuss, and how you could be of value to listeners.

Guest: David Nottingham

LinkedIn | Website

Host: Lauren Hallanan

Website | LinkedIn | WeChat: H1212118514

Check out Lauren’s book: Digital China: Working with Bloggers, Influencers and KOLs.

It's time we talk about all that Chinese debt in Africa Previous post
Lauren Hallanan

Lauren Hallanan is the head of marketing at Chatly and a Chinese social media marketing expert focusing on influencer marketing, live streaming, and the rise of Chinese domestic brands. She is the co-author of the Amazon bestselling book book "Digital China: Working with Bloggers, Influencers, and KOLs", host of the China Marketing Podcast and creator of the China Marketing Insights newsletter and WeChat account. On top of that she runs www.chinalivestream.com, which she originally started as a way to document her journey of becoming a popular streamer with over 400K Chinese fans. She lived in China for 8 years and is fluent in Mandarin.

