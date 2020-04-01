Programmatic advertising in China, with David Nottingham of iPinYou

Today’s episode features an in-depth discussion on programmatic advertising in China with David Nottingham, the EU general manager at iPinYou, a digital advertising technology company and the largest demand-side platform in China.

To kick off the conversation, David provides an overview of China’s programmatic ecosystem and how it is different from that in the West. Then, the conversation moves to:

Do you need to know about Chinese media to be able to run programmatic paid media campaigns?

Can Chinese media be trusted? How can you manage ad fraud?

What are the latest trends in Chinese programmatic advertising?

As David points out, it’s hard to talk about programmatic advertising without getting technical. But he did a great job of helping those with little or no background in digital advertising to understand what he’s talking about.

