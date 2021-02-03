Putting the drama into Chinese classes

John Pasden and Jared Turner
You Can Learn Chinese

In this episode, John and Jared review a paper written by a professor who incorporated graded readers (a resource used in foreign language learning) and theater into a Chinese class. You’ll discover why using these resources was so effective at helping students learn and gather even more ways to get creative with your graded readers.

The guest interview is with Denis Suslov, a Russian who moved to China when he was 17 to study Chinese and is still there today working in a Chinese technology company. Denis’s life philosophy is to find easy but effective “life hacks” and you’ll hear which ones he used to become such a proficient Chinese speaker.

Because his tolerance for pain is so high, after learning Chinese, John went on to study linguistics at a graduate level entirely in Chinese. Today John is knee-deep in learning Chinese and since started Mandarin Companion, AllSet Learning, Sinosplice.com, the Chinese Grammar Wiki, and co-hosts the You Can Learn Chinese Podcast.

Jared learned Chinese on the streets of Shanghai after up and moving his family to China. He co-founded Mandarin Companion and is host of the You Can Learn Chinese podcast. He has started a number of businesses, got an MBA, published 17 books (and counting), and delivered 2 babies.

