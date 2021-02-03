Putting the drama into Chinese classes

In this episode, John and Jared review a paper written by a professor who incorporated graded readers (a resource used in foreign language learning) and theater into a Chinese class. You’ll discover why using these resources was so effective at helping students learn and gather even more ways to get creative with your graded readers.
The guest interview is with Denis Suslov, a Russian who moved to China when he was 17 to study Chinese and is still there today working in a Chinese technology company. Denis’s life philosophy is to find easy but effective “life hacks” and you’ll hear which ones he used to become such a proficient Chinese speaker.
