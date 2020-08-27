Rapper Bohan Phoenix and DJ Allyson Toy on hip-hop in China

In a show taped in May, Kaiser chats with New York–based rapper Bohan Phoenix, who has gained audiences in both the U.S. and China, and Allyson Toy, his manager, a Chinese American who has worked on cross-cultural music promotion and lived in Shanghai for a few years before returning to the U.S. in 2018. In a wide-ranging discussion, they look at hip-hop’s development in China, its relationship with African-American culture, and the travails of bridging two worlds as a Chinese-American hip-hop artist.
5:36: An introverted immigrant becoming an American hip-hop artist
21:30: Inclusion and the changing hip-hop landscape in America
23:52: The early days of China’s hip-hop scene
32:54: Rap and racism in China
54:05: There’s no such thing as “Chinese hip-hop”
Recommendations:
Allyson: Asian Not Asian Podcast, hosted by the two New York City–based comedians Fumi Abe and Mic Nguyen.
Bohan: Jay Chou’s third studio album, The Eight Dimensions (八度空间 bā dù kōngjiàn), by Jay Chou.
Kaiser: An article in The Atlantic, titled the Prophecies of Q, by Adrienne LaFrance.