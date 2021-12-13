Reading Techniques to Master Chinese

In this episode, John and Jared talk about something close to their hearts: reading in Chinese. They discuss the different types of reading, different techniques for advanced learners, and specifically how you can harness the power of extensive reading to accelerate your Chinese.
Guest interview is with Sebastian Mueller from Germany, who moved to China and, in addition to his day job, is a growing personality on Chinese social media.
Links from the episode:
- Science of Reading: Simple View (Wikipedia)
- Winter Cheer Chinese Courses (AllSet Learning)
- Andrew Methven’s Slow Chinese 每周漫闻
- Radio.Garden – live radio stations worldwide
- Sebastian Mueller on 小红书