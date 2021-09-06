Reading the News: Do’s and Dont’s

Reading a Chinese newspaper is a common goal for many learners, but is it the right goal for you? John and Jared talk about what you need to know about the news in Chinese, how to get started, and the options available to you.

Guest interview is with Michael Berry, a professor at UCLA who specializes in Chinese literature, cinema, and pop culture.

Links from the episode:

Jared learned Chinese on the streets of Shanghai after up and moving his family to China. He co-founded Mandarin Companion and is host of the You Can Learn Chinese podcast. He has started a number of businesses, got an MBA, published 17 books (and counting), and delivered 2 babies.

Because his tolerance for pain is so high, after learning Chinese, John went on to study linguistics at a graduate level entirely in Chinese. Today John is knee-deep in learning Chinese and since started Mandarin Companion, AllSet Learning, Sinosplice.com, the Chinese Grammar Wiki, and co-hosts the You Can Learn Chinese Podcast.

