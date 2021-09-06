Reading the News: Do’s and Dont’s

Reading a Chinese newspaper is a common goal for many learners, but is it the right goal for you? John and Jared talk about what you need to know about the news in Chinese, how to get started, and the options available to you.
Guest interview is with Michael Berry, a professor at UCLA who specializes in Chinese literature, cinema, and pop culture.
Links from the episode:
- The Chairman’s Bao (simplified news stories)
- ARC: Advanced Readings in Chinese (free Substack newsletter)
- Michael Berry professor at UCLA
- Wuhan Diary: Dispatches from a Quarantined City – translated by Michael Berry
- Key Word of the Month: 减负 (jiǎn fù)
