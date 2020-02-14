 Redefining the flavors of Sichuan, with Jenny Gao - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Redefining the flavors of Sichuan, with Jenny Gao

What began as a popular chili sauce, served at dinner clubs hosted by Jenny Gao in Shanghai, has now evolved into the bedrock of a business. Jenny, the founder and CEO of the Sichuan chili sauce company Fly By Jing, describes her path from working in a Beijing tech company to opening a restaurant in Shanghai, training as a chef in Chengdu, and now finally operating her own business from Los Angeles. In this episode, she details her painstaking efforts to source organic ingredients from Sichuan, and as a result, how she is challenging perceptions of what “made in China” means. She also shares her experiences managing the day-to-day operations of Fly By Jing.

16:44: Sourcing organic ingredients from southern China

21:08: Building a supply chain in China

38:52: Getting products to consumers

45:48: What’s in store for Fly By Jing

Share
A wealth of anger and a wealth of time: Wuhan and the coronavirus Previous post
Juliana Batista

Juliana Batista is a brand strategy consultant with experience in the U.S. and China, and she previously operated at the intersection of sustainability and strategy for a Hong Kong-based textile manufacturer. Her experiences in China range from studying at Tsinghua University through Schwarzman Scholars to working and living in a 4th-tier industrial town. Juliana is an avid ultramarathoner and has a soft spot for jianbing.

Related articles

Week in review for March 13, 2020

The editors March 13, 2020

Editors note for March 13, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn March 13, 2020

First confirmed case of COVID-19 was November 17

Jeremy Goldkorn March 13, 2020

France to allow some Huawei 5G gear

Jeremy Goldkorn March 13, 2020

Sanity crisis: Self-quarantine in Beijing

Anthony Tao March 13, 2020

Links for March 13, 2020

The editors March 13, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.