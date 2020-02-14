Redefining the flavors of Sichuan, with Jenny Gao

What began as a popular chili sauce, served at dinner clubs hosted by Jenny Gao in Shanghai, has now evolved into the bedrock of a business. Jenny, the founder and CEO of the Sichuan chili sauce company Fly By Jing, describes her path from working in a Beijing tech company to opening a restaurant in Shanghai, training as a chef in Chengdu, and now finally operating her own business from Los Angeles. In this episode, she details her painstaking efforts to source organic ingredients from Sichuan, and as a result, how she is challenging perceptions of what “made in China” means. She also shares her experiences managing the day-to-day operations of Fly By Jing.

16:44: Sourcing organic ingredients from southern China

21:08: Building a supply chain in China

38:52: Getting products to consumers

45:48: What’s in store for Fly By Jing