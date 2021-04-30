Renminbeats

Clay Baldo
Strangers in China

From underground rap battles to prime-time television to a fall from grace, rap music and rap culture in China has come a long way. Beginning in the 1990s, the imported cassette tapes that made it through customs unscathed by officials went on to inspire a generation. This episode features commentary from our host, Clay, as well as rapper Bohan Phoenix and journalist Lauren Teixeira. They discuss the history and origins of rap music in the country and its entangled cultural inheritance in China, a timeline of how and where it was disseminated, why the government has shunned this type of music, and more.

A special thanks goes to Alec for helping to produce this episode.

Follow Strangers in China on Facebook and Twitter, or email Clay directly at strangersinchinaofficial@gmail.com.

Support Strangers in China on Patreon: patreon.com/strangersinchina

Originally from the U.S., Clay moved to China after graduating from Bates College in 2013. His background is in audio production and script writing. He first got interested in China in college and studied abroad in Beijing. When Clay’s not thinking about the individual’s role in shaping culture, he’s snuggling with his pug, trying and failing to make rap music, reading comic books, and rollerskating. Read more

