Reporting on gender, tech, and power, with Shen Lu

Shen Lu is a reporter with Protocol China and a cofounder of Chinese Storytellers. In this conversation, she talks to Cindy Gao about the misogyny and barriers Chinese women face in tech and politics, the dominance of social ecommerce, Chinese voices in social and political activism, and how cooking has helped her endure the pandemic and explore and express more of her own complex identities.
Recommendations:
Cindy: Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell, available on Netflix, and the column Beijing Lights, featured on the website of the Beijing-based Spittoon Collective.
Shen Lu: The movie Qiū Yuán 秋园 and this episode of Story FM, a popular Chinese-language podcast.