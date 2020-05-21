 Retention marketing masterclass with PARKLU CMO Elijah Whaley - SupChina
Retention marketing masterclass with PARKLU CMO Elijah Whaley

The Harvard Business Review found that acquiring a new customer is five to 25 times more expensive than retaining an existing one and that increasing customer retention by 5% can increase profits from 25% to 95%. Bain found that returning customers spend 67% more than new customers. And Temkin found that loyal customers are five times as likely to repurchase, five times as likely to forgive, four times as likely to refer, and seven times as likely to try a new offering.

Retention marketing is an important topic that brands need to be thinking about. This is especially the case in China, where advertising and paid marketing costs have skyrocketed over the past few years and now oftentimes customer acquisition costs are higher than the lifetime value of the customer.

Elijah Whaley, chief marketing officer of China influencer marketing platform PARKLU, joined Lauren on the podcast and explained his recently published guide to retention marketing.

This podcast and the concepts that are discussed will be valuable to brands of any size in any stage of their China marketing journey!

Resources:

Download PARKLU’s Retention Marketing Strategy Guide

Complete Guide to KOC Marketing in China

Experiential Marketing Mechanics: Turning Customers into KOC

Upcoming Event:

Webinar: What Can We Learn From China Livestreaming Ecommerce With Lauren Hallanan

Video:

Perfect Diary Unboxing Video

Guest: Elijah Whaley

LinkedIn

Host: Lauren Hallanan

Website | LinkedIn | WeChat: H1212118514

To learn more about marketing in China, sign up for Lauren’s newsletter: The China Marketing Update!

Check out Lauren’s book: Digital China: Working with Bloggers, Influencers and KOLs.

Lauren Hallanan

Lauren Hallanan is the head of marketing at Chatly and a Chinese social media marketing expert focusing on influencer marketing, live streaming, and the rise of Chinese domestic brands. She is the co-author of the Amazon bestselling book book "Digital China: Working with Bloggers, Influencers, and KOLs", host of the China Marketing Podcast and creator of the China Marketing Insights newsletter and WeChat account. On top of that she runs www.chinalivestream.com, which she originally started as a way to document her journey of becoming a popular streamer with over 400K Chinese fans. She lived in China for 8 years and is fluent in Mandarin.

