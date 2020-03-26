 Rethinking the WeChat user experience: Personalization, commerce, and customer journeys with Tom Kruger of Chatly - SupChina
Rethinking the WeChat user experience: Personalization, commerce, and customer journeys with Tom Kruger of Chatly

Tom Kruger is the Shanghai managing director of Chatly, a WeChat social CRM platform for global brands. In this interview, he explains why brands need to rethink their WeChat strategies and position WeChat as their core customer engagement hub in China.

Many brands are still treating WeChat as the same platform it was several years ago. But in reality, it has been constantly adding features and has morphed into a complex ecosystem, allowing brands to bring the entire customer journey from awareness to conversion and loyalty, all into one app. 

In this episode, Tom guides us through the entire funnel, including building an identified contact, creating 48-hour journeys, setting up segmentation and retargeting, and designing commerce and loyalty mini programs.

This episode is super detailed — it’s essentially a free WeChat CRM master class — so be prepared to learn a lot!

­To learn more about marketing in China, sign up for Lauren’s newsletter: The China Marketing Update! 

WeChat Webinars:

March 17: Why Having a WeChat E-Commerce Mini Program Is More Important Than Ever 

March 31: WeChat Initial Touchpoints: How to Optimize the New User Experience

Guest: Tom Kruger

LinkedIn | Website | Email: tom@chatly.com

Host: Lauren Hallanan

Website | LinkedIn | WeChat: H1212118514

Check out Lauren’s book: Digital China: Working with Bloggers, Influencers and KOLs.

Lauren Hallanan

Lauren Hallanan is the head of marketing at Chatly and a Chinese social media marketing expert focusing on influencer marketing, live streaming, and the rise of Chinese domestic brands. She is the co-author of the Amazon bestselling book book "Digital China: Working with Bloggers, Influencers, and KOLs", host of the China Marketing Podcast and creator of the China Marketing Insights newsletter and WeChat account. On top of that she runs www.chinalivestream.com, which she originally started as a way to document her journey of becoming a popular streamer with over 400K Chinese fans. She lived in China for 8 years and is fluent in Mandarin.

