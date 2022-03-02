Russia Front and Center as Paralympics Begin

Mark Dreyer and Haig Balian
China Sports Insider Podcast

On the show this week, Mark and Haig discuss whether Russian and Belorussian athletes should be allowed to compete in the Paralympics (0:36)? How will athletes from other nations be affected and will they protest about competing with Russian athletes (3:36)?

Online streaming platform Tencent made some desperate edits when a fan waving a Ukrainian flag popped up on their stream of an NBA game (4:11). In ice hockey, two of the KHL’s five international teams have pulled out — what does this mean for Kunlun Red Star, China’s entry in the Russian league (6:30)? It’s even more complicated for the KRS women, whose players hail from seven countries (8:12). Throughout it all, China is trying to sit on the fence, but that’s increasingly no longer an option (9:41). And athletes and coaches are getting drawn into the fray, as Thomas Tuchel — manager at Roman Abramovich’s Chelsea — knows only too well (11:04). China has close links with both the IOC and Russia, so China, too, is in a tough spot when the IOC sanctions Russia and Putin (12:18).

In men’s tennis, the ATP has dropped its Moscow tournament and announced four Chinese tournaments on its 2022 calendar — but what are the chances those tournaments actually take place (13:23)? Finally, double Olympic champion speed skater Nils van der Poel has donated one of his medals to make a political statement, further straining China-Sweden relations (15:40).

Mark Dreyer is the author of Sporting Superpower: An Insider’s View on China’s Quest to Be the Best (Jan 2022). He hosts the China Sports Insider Podcast and runs the China Sports Insider website. He has worked for Sky Sports, Fox Sports, AP Sports and many others, and has covered major sporting events on five continents, including three Olympic Games. He has been based in China since 2007. Follow him @DreyerChina Read more

Haig Balian is a longtime Beijing resident. He is the producer of China Sports Insider, and hosts The Beijing Sessions podcast. Read more

