Russian doping scandal — plus Xu, Su, and Gu

Mark Dreyer and Haig Balian
How much of a shadow has the Russian doping scandal cast over these Games? (1:16) Could Beijing organizers actually welcome the Kamila Valieva issue because it takes attention off other controversial issues? (2:45) China had three stars this week: Xu, Su, and Gu. We start with how Xu Mengtao’s story arguably resonates the most — plus the touching moment she shared with an American rival (6:11). Meanwhile, Eileen Gu is still dominating headlines, but the narrative within China appears to be shifting (8:48). 17-year-old snowboarder Su Yiming has talent and style in spades and has come out of virtually nowhere to become one of the stars of these Games — but will he be allowed to retain his personality as his star continues to shine? (12:22) And the Chinese men’s hockey team’s odyssey ends on a high note of sorts. We ask what’s next for the team and the country (16:07).

Our guest this week is Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis at Nielsen Gracenote and the brains behind the world’s leading Olympic medal predictor model (18:21). He explains how the model works and what happens when there’s missing information (22:43). What trends does he see with regard to China in the Olympics? (25:00) And how did the model fare when it came to China’s breakout skeleton athletes? (28:16) Gleave also explains what other data he’s looking at (29:31), reveals which event is the easiest to predict (33:14), and discusses whether or not data models ever support the “hot hand theory” widely touted throughout the sports world (33:49).

Mark Dreyer is the author of Sporting Superpower: An Insider’s View on China’s Quest to Be the Best (Jan 2022). He hosts the China Sports Insider Podcast and runs the China Sports Insider website. He has worked for Sky Sports, Fox Sports, AP Sports and many others, and has covered major sporting events on five continents, including three Olympic Games. He has been based in China since 2007. Follow him @DreyerChina Read more

Haig Balian is a longtime Beijing resident. He is the producer of China Sports Insider, and hosts The Beijing Sessions podcast.

