Ryan Hass on the Biden administration’s China direction

Podcast

Play episode:

Kaiser Kuo
Sinica

This week on Sinica, Kaiser welcomes back former National Security Council China director Ryan Hass, who offers his perspective on the likely direction that the incoming Biden administration will take when it comes to managing the American relationship with China — the most difficult and most consequential of bilateral relationships. Thoughtful and measured as always, Ryan makes a good case for why the Biden team is not, in fact, boxed in by Trump’s antagonism toward China, and will chart a path that will diverge substantially from the one taken during four years of Trump without retreading the path taken during the Obama presidency.

1:56: The structural issues at the heart of U.S.-China tensions

6:59: Can the American political center hold? 

12:10: What can be deduced from Biden’s personnel choices

28:34: How the Biden election has changed Beijing’s political calculus

38:36: Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and the Biden administration

Recommendations:

Ryan: Anything written by John Le Carré. 

Kaiser: Ed Yong, a writer for The Atlantic, especially his recent piece How science beat the virus.

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina. Read more

